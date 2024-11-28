Making news
Vietnam joins hands in helping children with disabilities in Hungary
This annualent aims to raise funds for Hungarian charity organisations that support children in need, including those with disabilities and autism. This year's fair saw the participation of over 20 embassies and foreign businesses in Budapest.
The Vietnamese embassy brought to this year’s fair the country’s handicraft products and traditional dishes such as spring rolls and iced milk coffee. It also took the time to discuss the socio-economic situation and investment opportunities of its provinces and cities.
At the end of the programme, the embassy handed over a majority of its proceeds to the organisers, who will forward the funds to charitable organisations in Hungary./.