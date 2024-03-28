Vietnam joins charity fair in Japan

People visit Vietnamese booth at ALFS charity fair. (Photo: VNA)



The March 26 event was one of the ALFS’ biggest annual activities, aiming to raise funds in support of women and children in ALFS member countries, featuring 19 booths from embassies in Tokyo and 26 others from Japanese localities and enterprises, offering handicraft and food.

As an active ALFS member, the Vietnamese association participates in the fair every year, contributing to charity work and helping disadvantaged students in remote areas of Vietnam with the fund raised.

The ALFS was established in 1968 under the auspices of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote exchanges, strengthen friendship, and contribute to social welfare.

It has about 500 members including the spouses of former Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers, politicians, Japanese diplomats, spouses of ambassadors, and female ambassadors of 26 Asia-Pacific countries in Tokyo./.