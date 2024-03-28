Making news
Vietnam joins charity fair in Japan
As an active ALFS member, the Vietnamese association participates in the fair every year, contributing to charity work and helping disadvantaged students in remote areas of Vietnam with the fund raised.
The ALFS was established in 1968 under the auspices of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote exchanges, strengthen friendship, and contribute to social welfare.
It has about 500 members including the spouses of former Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers, politicians, Japanese diplomats, spouses of ambassadors, and female ambassadors of 26 Asia-Pacific countries in Tokyo./.