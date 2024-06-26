Making news
Vietnam joins Algiers International Fair 2024
Over 40 Vietnamese businesses operating in various fields are showcasing their products at the 55th Algiers International Fair 2024 (FIA) that is taking place in the Algerian capital city from June 25-29.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh said the fair is an opportunity to promote trade between Vietnam and Algeria, as well as African, European and American countries, contributing to promoting the Southeast Asian nation's image to international friends.
Data from the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria showed that trade between Vietnam and the African country reached 250 million USD last year, an increase of 68% compared to 2022. The figure was estimated to hit 95 million USD in the first four months of this year, up 5.5% year-on-year. Vietnam's main export items included agricultural products, unprocessed coffee bean, pangasius and basa fish fillets, and chemicals.
The five-day event has attracted the participation of nearly 700 companies, including 200 firms from more than 30 countries and territories worldwide, specialising in many sectors such as energy, construction, agriculture, industry, services, mechanics, garment-textile, electronics, shipbuilding, aviation, environment, and education.
Covering an area of nearly 50,000 sq.m, the fair is expected attract up to 400,000 visitors./.