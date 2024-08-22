Vietnam, Japan work to materialise comprehensive strategic partnership

At the talks between Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro in Hanoi on August 21. (Photo: VNA)



Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro exchanged views on the relations between Vietnam and Japan at their talks in Hanoi on August 21.



They rejoiced at the recent comprehensive and effective development of bilateral ties, notably the elevation of the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.



The officials said apart from political trust and all-level delegation exchanges, cooperation in economy, trade, investment, labour, education, and agriculture, among others has also reaped practical results, adding the two sides are expanding collaboration to new areas like digital transformation and green transition. Meanwhile, their coordination at multilateral forums and international organisations has been enhanced.



Funakoshi affirmed that the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to closely coordinate with the Vietnamese side in implementing high-level agreements substantively and effectively to advance the bilateral ties on par with the new framework, and that it will join efforts to materialise the results reached at the 12th meeting of the Vietnam - Japan Cooperation Committee earlier this month.



Vu stated that Vietnam continues viewing Japan as a leading and long-term strategic partner, and hopes to work together in promoting the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership.



Both officials consented to increase exchanges and meetings at all levels and through flexible formats, and also improve the efficiency of bilateral dialogue mechanisms.



Vu took the occasion to convey invitations to Japanese leaders to attend the fourth Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit and the ASEAN Future Forum, scheduled to be held in Vietnam in 2025.



The two sides also compared notes on measures to boost cooperation effectiveness in national defence, security, economy, official development assistance (ODA), investment, climate change response, green transition, and digital transformation.



The host said the Vietnamese Government attaches great importance to and is making efforts to effectively carry out high-level agreements with Japan. He suggested the Northeast Asian country provide new-generation ODA with preferential terms and more flexible, streamlined procedures for Vietnam, prioritising key infrastructure projects.



He also called on Japan to soon determine loan commitments for the projects on infrastructure development, climate change response, and livelihood support for ethnic minorities in 11 northern mountainous and midland provinces of Vietnam.



Vu proposed the Japanese ministry coordinate with other ministries and agencies of the country to simplify procedures and gradually work towards visa exemption for Vietnamese citizens.



At the talks, Funakoshi noted that Japanese investors consider Vietnam a priority destination, expressing his hope for coordination to stimulate ODA and investment ties between the two countries, and promote bilateral cooperation within Japan's Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative.



Lauding the contributions by the nearly 570,000-strong Vietnamese community to his country’s socio-economic development, the official said the Japanese Government will create more favourable conditions for them to live, study and work there.



The two sides also touched upon regional and international issues of shared concern such as cooperation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Mekong River, and East Sea issues. They agreed to intensify the coordination of stances and mutual support at international and regional forums like ASEAN, the United Nations, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)./.