Vietnam, Ivory Coast further deepen friendship, cooperation

Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 3 for a delegation from the Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP), the ruling Party of Ivory Coast.

The delegation, led by Sahy Claude Soumahoro, member of the RHDP's Standing Committee and Deputy Secretary in charge of communication and external relations, is on the first visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Trung congratulated Ivory Coast on its achievements in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and becoming one of the world's fastest growing economies.

He believed that under the leadership of the RHDP, Ivory Coast’s reform efforts will continue to succeed, further improving the lives of its citizens.

Vietnam values its friendship and cooperation with the RHDP and Ivory Coast, he said.

Trung also discussed several major directions to develop relations between the two Parties and two countries across various sectors.

Soumahoro, who is also Chief of Staff for Civil Affairs in the Office of the President of Ivory Coast, hailed the Dien Bien Phu Victory’s significant contributions to the global liberation movement, including in Africa.



He expressed his admiration for the great and historic achievements that Vietnam has attained in nearly 40 years of renewal under the leadership of the CPV, with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the helm.

He stressed that the RHDP and Ivory Coast expect to foster their ties with the Party and State of Vietnam through sharing experiences and learning from each other in Party building and national development, thereby further deepening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two nations for the benefit of their people./.