Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart opens in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 themed “Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development” kicked off in Hanoi on April 11, attracting 700 enterprises across the country and 16 foreign countries and territories.

The four-day event sees more than 450 booths and expects the visits by about 3,500 Vietnamese and international enterprises.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong said this year’s theme represents tourism development tendency in the future. It has created a professional playground for tourism businesses and localities, promoting tourism and many other economic sectors to develop together.

He said VITM Hanoi 2024 will contribute to stimulating domestic tourism demand, creating good opportunities to popularise products and services, link tourism development between regions, and achieve high efficiency in both business and promotion of destinations and tourism products.



Visitors to the event can enjoy experiences with promotional tours, discounted air tickets, cheap hotel rooms and One Commune - One Product (OCOP) products from localities across Vietnam.

Within the framework of VITM 2024, a forum entitled "Vietnam Tourism - Green Transition for Sustainable Development" will be held on April 12, seeking green transformation solutions for Vietnamese tourism.

Tourism businesses, local authorities, and tourists are called on to pay more attention to environmental protection through specific activities.

The fair focuses on activities to contribute to turning tourism into a green economic sector, based on building green destinations and green products, and developing human resources with proper knowledge of green tourism, thus enhancing the image of Vietnamese tourism./.