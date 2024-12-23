Vietnam International Defence Expo extends visiting time to some booths

From December 21 early morning, the exhibition area is crowded with people coming to visit, learn and experience. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 will extend the opening hours of some booths until December 23, which had originally been scheduled to close on December 22.

The extension was decided by Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, who is head of the expo steering committee.

Specifically, the visiting hours will be extended for some booths of the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) such as shooting, AI technology and an exhibition area entitled 'Achievements in building the people's armed forces, building a national defence', along with the cultural spaces and food service area.

Chien assigned the exhibition organiser to direct the sub-committees to provide attentive service, ensuring absolute security and safety for visitors. The exhibition, which was free to attend, opened on December 21 morning. During the day, the exhibition organiser recorded about 100,000 people registering to visit.

The security and safety units were praised for maintaining order in spite of the numbers, especially in terms of organising traffic and food hygiene.

On December 21, residents and visitors could visit the exhibition for free from 9am instead of 1.30pm as originally scheduled.

Over the two days, many visitors arrived early in the morning to wait to visit the equipment and weapons. People who wanted to visit had to register in advance at https://vietnamdefence.vdi.org.vn. The information on their citizen identification cards must match the registered information.

To maintain public order, security forces instructed people to line up in an orderly fashion, giving priority to the elderly and children.

Security forces also reminded people to comply with the dress code. Specifically, for armed forces, military uniforms are required, for visitors, appropriate and polite clothing is required.

The organisers said they would refuse entry to any visitors wearing inappropriate clothing or those who were behaving in appropriately./.