Vietnam hopes for close cooperation with US: Vice Spokesman
He made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference while replying to a question about the impact of the US presidential election on the bilateral relations.
Viet noted that nearly 30 years since the establishment of the diplomatic ties, Vietnam and the US have recorded very strong, profound, substantive, and effective strides in their relations, including the elevation of the ties to the Comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023.
At present, he said, the two countries are coordinating closely to fruitfully carry out the major cooperation orientation for the next 10 years and beyond, defined in the Joint leaders' statement on elevating the Vietnam - US relations to a Comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.
With regard to the relationship between Vietnam and BRICS, Viet said as an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam has been making and will continue active and responsible contributions to multilateral mechanisms, organisations, and forums, thereby contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development and meeting the country’s demand and interests.
He added that Vietnam will look into the information about the regulations regarding partner countries of BRICS. Its participation in multilateral, regional, and international cooperation mechanisms has always been considered on the basis of Vietnam's interests, conditions, and capacity.
This also reflects the country’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations, and being a friend, trustworthy partner, and responsible member of the international community, according to the Vice Spokesman./.