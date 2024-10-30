Making news
Vietnam grabs two singles titles at World Shuttlecock Championships 2024
Vietnamese athletes won two key titles at the World Shuttlecock Championships in China on October 27.
Ho Phuoc Sang took the men's singles gold medal, while Pham Thi To Nguyen won the gold in the women's singles, at the Tianjin Li Ning Sports Centre.
They helped the team complete their target of at least one gold earlier than planned.
The 11th world championships in Tianjin, with seven categories of men's and women's singles, doubles and team and mixed doubles, is running until October 30.
Head of the Vietnamese delegation Mac Xuan Tung said it was the largest competition for shuttlecock players in the world.
Vietnam was tipped as favourites. Before the Tianjin event, they dominated the Asian championships with eight golds and six silvers, topping the medal table./.