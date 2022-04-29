Vietnam gives highest priority to relations with Laos: Party chief

Vietnam always treasures and gives the highest priority to its special relationship with Laos, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said while receiving Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou in Hanoi on April 28.



The Party leader said Pany Yathotou’s visit demonstrates the special, close and trustworthy relationship between Vietnam and Laos.



Congratulating Laos on achievements it has recorded during the one-year implementation of the resolution adopted at the 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), General Secretary Trong noted his belief that under the leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will gain new, greater successes in reform and national defence and development.



The Party chief expressed his delight at the progress of the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in different fields, which has significantly contributed to national construction and defence in each nation.



He underlined the importance of continuously consolidating and enhancing the relationship to stability and development in each country, as well as peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



General Secretary Trong suggested the two sides actively and proactively implement cooperation agreements reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, including those on deepening their political ties.



They should closely coordinate to organise activities marking the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam - Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, he said.



For her part, Pany Yathotou congratulated Vietnam on its achievements, saying during the ongoing visit, she has seen Vietnam’s development across spheres despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Vice President expressed her hope that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by General Secretary Trong, the Vietnamese people will reap new, greater achievements in reform and successfully implement the targets set at the 13th National Party Congress.



She noted with pleasures the intensive and extensive development of the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity in all areas, and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their great support.



Laos will continue to work with Vietnam to preserve, nurture, boost and transfer to younger generations the special solidarity, she pledged./.