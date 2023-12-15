Vietnam Foodtech exhibition kicks off in HCM City

The International Exhibition on Food & Beverage Products, Machinery, Equipment & Technology (Vietnam Foodtech) takes place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC). (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

The International Exhibition on Food and Beverage Products, Machinery, Equipment & Technology (Vietnam Foodtech) was launched on December 13 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition features over 300 booths representing more than 250 companies from Vietnam and 25 other countries and territories, including the Czech Republic, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The exhibition displays food & beverage products, labeling equipment, barcode and product traceability systems, sanitation & sterilisation systems, and bottling machines for food & liquid beverages.

Additionally, the exhibition will include specialised seminars, technology forums, workshops, Business-to-Business (B2B) networking, and business matching programmes.

This exhibition features various technology demonstrations, business networking, and trade promotion activities to help businesses explore collaborative opportunities using scientific and technological advancements to improve productivity and product quality.

This is also an opportunity for businesses to seek collaborative investment partners for production development and market expansion by directly engaging with companies and testing various advanced machinery and technological equipment in the livestock, agriculture, and food processing industries, he added.

Le Tien Manh, a visitor at the exhibition, said: “I find the booths here displayed beautifully, and I see numerous major companies from various countries. I believe this is an environment where many business opportunities can be sought, especially for my business.”

The Vietnam Foodtech exhibition is being held concurrently with the International Exhibition on Agricultural Products, Equipment & Technology (GROWTECH VIETNAM).

“This will help to contribute positively to both fields, fostering sustainable and efficient development in Vietnam's food technology and agriculture industry," the organiser said.

The exhibition is hosted by ADPEX JSC and lasts until December 16./.