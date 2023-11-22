Vietnam Film Festival opens in Da Lat city

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 21 night beat the gong to open the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival at a ceremony held in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said that since the 22nd edition, Vietnamese cinema has made remarkable development steps, affirming professionalism and innovation efforts of managers and artists.



The cinema has made an important contribution to promote the image of Vietnam and its people, culture and tourism to international friends, he said.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Pham S assessed that the film festival is one of the practical and meaningful activities to celebrate the 130th founding anniversary of Da Lat city, and also offers an opportunity to promote and introduce the culture, people, and landscapes of Lam Dong to a large number of domestic and foreign visitors.



During the festival, Da Lat city expects to welcome some 190,000 visitors, including 8,000 foreigners.



The event, which aims to honour outstanding cinematographic works, film makers, and artists in the industry, features an array of activities such as an exhibition entitled “Da Lat – a source of inspiration for cinema” on November 21 and a series of cinematic conferences on November 22 and 23.



As many as 147 films are expected to be screened for free on this occasion, including movies Nha Ba Nu (The House of No Man), Em va Trinh (Trinh and his muses), Nguoi Vo Cuoi Cung (The Last Wife), and Tro Tan Ruc Ro (Glorious Ash).



Ninety-one best films have been chosen to vie for the Lotus Awards held within the film festival, comprising 16 feature films, 31 documentaries, 19 science films and 25 cartoons./.