At the second Vietnam Festival in Osaka, Japan (Photo: VNA)





The two-day event was jointly held by the Vietnamese General Consulate in Osaka in collaboration with the administrations of Japanese prefectures in Kansai region and Vietnamese associations and organisations.



Vietnamese General Consul Ngo Trinh Ha said he believes that the festival will bring the Vietnamese culture as well as the image of a dynamic Vietnam with various tourist attractions closer to Japan.



Speaking highly of the General Consulate’s efforts to organise the event, Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu stressed that it will popularise the Vietnamese cultural values among the international community, helping enhance mutual understanding and promote the bilateral relations.



He took the occasion to thank leaders of localities in Kansai for accompanying and supporting the Vietnamese community to better integrate into the host nation.



For his part, Japanese Ambassador in charge of Kansai region Tsutomo Himeno expressed his delight over the sound ties between Vietnam and Kansai and Japan as a whole, hoping the two countries will join hands to build a happy world.



The festival also received letters of congratulations from Governor of Osaka prefecture Yoshimura Hirofumi, and Governor of Nara prefecture Yamashita Makoto, and Mayor of Osaka city Yokoyama Hideyuki.



Along with booths displaying Vietnamese traditional cuisine, the organising board arranged ones for Vietnamese businesses to introduce their products and services.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese community in Kansai organised a ceremony to offer incense to commemorate the Hung Kings./.