Vietnam eyes stronger cooperation with Venezuelan localities

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My paid a working visit to Trujillo State from February 28 – March 2 to explore cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and the Latin American nation, especially in trade and agriculture.

The Vietnamese diplomat had a working session with Governor of Trujillo State Gerardo Marquez, during which he highlighted Vietnam's economic, trade, and investment achievements over nearly 40 years of its “Doi moi” (renewal) process.

With appropriate and well-directed reform policies, Vietnam has recorded remarkable development in many fields, with its GDP increasing by an average of 6-6.5% over the past three decades, My noted.

According to the diplomat, thanks to incentives, Vietnam has become a top investment destination among emerging economies, attracting thousands of businesses from over 100 countries. Notably, nearly 38.23 billion USD in FDI flowed into the country in 2024, placing it among the 15 largest FDI recipients among developing nations worldwide.

Emphasising the role and responsibility of Vietnam’s representative office in Venezuela in supporting industries, localities, and businesses with a people- and business-centred approach, My said he will do his utmost to promote economic and trade ties between the two countries, especially agriculture cooperation between Trujillo and other localities of Venezuela, and Vietnam.

For his part, Marquez said the visit marks an important milestone in strengthening the friendship between Venezuela and Vietnam, and between Trujillo state and Vietnam in particular.

As one of Venezuela’s three highland states on the Andes plateau, Trujillo has a strong agricultural sector, he noted, adding that in line with the government's green and sustainable development policy, the state has prioritised developing agriculture through high-microorganism organic products, which help regenerate soil and control viruses and pests.

He also showed his deep admiration for Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, particularly in agricultural production.

The Vietnamese delegation also had meetings with Mayor of Valera city Angie Quintana, President of the Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Group in Trujillo Carlos Fonseca, and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of Trujillo and the association of local small- and medium-sized enterprises. They also made field trips to exemplary specialised farming models in the locality./.