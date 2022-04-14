Vietnam Expo 2022 kicks off in Hanoi

The 31st Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2022) was kicked off on April 13 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in conjunction with localities and agencies, under the theme “Step together in digitalised world.”



The hybrid event takes place in person at Hanoi International Exhibition Centre from April 13 – 16 while the virtual fair will run in a month, from April 13 to May 13, enabling foreign exhibitors to join remotely.



On display are products divided in four sections – national and export brands, machinery for supporting industries, digital technology and e-commerce, and food and beverage.



In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said 2021 was an unprecedentedly challenging year for every country around the world, including Vietnam, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Despite all hardships, Vietnam has managed to achieve a GDP growth of 2.58 percent last year, with further expanding industrial production, particularly in manufacturing and processing, he said.



Foreign trade turnover hit a record high of 670 billion USD, taking Vietnam to the top 20 economies in international trade, he added.



Dien attributed the achievements to the help of trade promotion activities and foreign trade support policies, enabling the uninterrupted distribution of necessary commodities and boosting exports and imports.



With its 30-year history, Vietnam Expo has become one of the largest trade promotion events in Vietnam, he said, noting that it has brought not only direct economic benefits but also opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to foster exports, develop the domestic market, and build capacity to better engage in the global value chain.



The trade fair features 380 pavilions run by some 410 exhibitors, including those from 15 foreign countries and territories.



A number of forums, conferences and workshops by sector and market will be held on the sidelines of the event to help local enterprises gain broader access to both domestic and foreign partners./.