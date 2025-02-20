Vietnam, Ethiopia look to strengthen cooperation in potential sectors

At the first joint political consultation between Vietnam and Ethiopia. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam and Ethiopia have agreed to consider enhancing cooperation in potential fields, such as food processing, aquatic products, pharmaceuticals, Halal products, and textile.

The consensus was reached at the recent first joint political consultation between the two countries, co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Mesganu Arga.

At the event, which took place in Addis Ababa, the officials highlighted the significance of the inaugural meeting that helps consolidate political trust, comprehensively reviews bilateral cooperation, and sets directions for future collaboration. The meeting also marked an important step toward the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (December 23, 1976 – 2026).

Hang affirmed that Vietnam treasures its traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation with Ethiopia.

Recognising the two countries’ shared aspirations for rapid and sustainable development, innovation, green transition, and digital transformation, she emphasised the vast potential for stronger bilateral ties.

She proposed setting feasible goals to boost bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the areas of Vietnam’s strengths, such as telecommunications, digital transformation, digital services, agriculture, and tourism.

The official also suggested the two sides push ahead with negotiations for key agreements in trade, investment, aviation, science-technology, agriculture, and cybersecurity.

For his part, Arga praised Vietnam’s impressive socio-economic achievements and noted Ethiopia’s desire for stronger cooperation across various sectors. He encouraged Vietnamese businesses to explore opportunities in Ethiopia, particularly in agriculture, agri-processing, pharmaceuticals, tourism, information technology, and cybersecurity.

Given Addis Ababa’s status as the third-largest diplomatic hub globally, he also suggested Vietnam reopen a permanent representative office there to enhance bilateral ties as well as its relations with the African Union (AU) and its member countries.

The two sides consented to enhance coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and cooperation frameworks between Vietnam and the African Union, as well as between Ethiopia and ASEAN.

For the East Sea issue, Hang called on Ethiopia to support ASEAN’s stance on resolving disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

During her stay in Addis Ababa on February 17-18, Hang had a working session with Ethiopia’s Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum Assefa, during which the Vietnamese official suggested the two sides soon negotiate a bilateral investment promotion and protection agreement.

Hang also stressed the need to step up business connectivity and called on Ethiopia to facilitate the operations of MK, a Vietnamese company investing in Ethiopia.

Expressing appreciation for Ethiopia’s support for Vietnam’s hosting the 4th Summit of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G), she hoped for continued coordination to ensure the success of the event, contributing to global sustainability efforts.

In reply, Assefa noted Ethiopia’s desire to deepen ties with Vietnam, viewing the country as a development success story. She encouraged Vietnamese businesses to invest in her country.

While in Addis Ababa, Hang visited Ethiopia’s Information Network Security Administration (INSA), Ethiopia ICT Park, and MK Ethiopia, the first joint venture project between Vietnam and Ethiopia.

While in Addis Ababa, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang visits the Information Network Security Administration (INSA). (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

On this occasion, the Deputy Minister met with Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson for the AU Commission.

Lauding the important role of the AU, the leading regional organisation representing all 54 African nations, Hang expressed her hope for more effective and substantive cooperation with the union.

She proposed establishing a regular exchange mechanism and exploring cooperation agreements in areas of mutual interest, such as development experience sharing, poverty reduction, and agriculture.

Nsanzabaganwa hailed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance and its remarkable economic achievements, as well as its commitment to global development goals.

She pledged to support Vietnam’s efforts in strengthening its cooperation with the AU and its member countries./.