Vietnam emerges as top tourism hot hotspot

Vietnam has shown strong appeal to international visitors, with recent Google search data revealing a significant surge in foreigners’ travel-related queries over the past three months, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT)’s Tourism Information Technology Centre.

Global searches for Vietnamese accommodation have jumped 15-30% from late November 2024 to January this year compared to 2023. The momentum continued into early February 2025, with searches climbing 30-45%.

The US was the leading source of international interest, followed by Australia, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Malaysia, representing Vietnam’s core tourism markets across Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.

The most searched Vietnamese destinations were Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Hoi An, Da Lat, Phan Thiet, Hue, and Vung Tau.

This digital enthusiasm has translated into concrete visitor numbers, with January 2025 marking a historic milestone as Vietnam welcomed 2.1 million international tourists—shattering the record of nearly 2 million set in January 2020. This represents an 18.5% month-over-month increase and a remarkable 36.9% year-over-year growth, attributed to the country's progressive visa policies and breakthrough promotional campaigns.

With a view to boosting tourism prospects, the Government issued a resolution on January 15, waiving visas for the citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland for a temporary stay of up to 45 days. The policy, taking effect from March 1 to December 31, 2025, is expected to help Vietnam lure more visitors from those countries.

The tourism industry eyes to host some 22-23 million international visitors and 120-130 million domestic tourists and gain 980 trillion - 1.05 quadrillion VND (38.4 billion – 41.14 billion USD) in tourism revenue. By 2030, the sector aims to welcome 35 million international and 160 million domestic visitors, establishing tourism as an economic spearhead.

VNAT Deputy Director Ha Van Sieu outlined the measures for market expansion, emphasising visa-free countries with direct flight connections and high growth potential. Besides, he said the industry plans to develop premium products, including MICE and golf tourism, while investing in workforce development and digital transformation to achieve these goals./.