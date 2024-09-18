Making news
Vietnam, Egypt seek stronger cooperation
Abdelatty extended deep condolences to the Government and people of Vietnam over severe consequences left by Typhoon Yagi, affirming that Egypt always stands by, unites with and supports Vietnam as repeatedly affirmed by leaders of the two sides.
He reiterated that Vietnam is an important partner of Egypt in the region, emphasising that there is plenty of room for the two sides to boost cooperation, especially in economy, investment, and people-to-people exchange. Egypt is ready to create the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses and investors in Egypt, he stated.
As Egypt has signed free trade agreements (FTAs) with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), Arab and Africa, Vietnamese enterprises can take advantage of these FTAs to increase the export of goods to these strong markets which have a combined 2 billion population, he said.
Son thanked Abdelatty for his sympathies over the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi, affirming that Egypt's timely sharing and encouragement during Vietnam's difficult times is a clear demonstration of the traditional friendship and close relationship between the two countries.
In order to promote all-round cooperation between the two countries, Son suggested that the two sides maintain meetings and delegation exchanges at all levels, and continue to coordinate with and support each other at multilateral forums, especially the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.
He proposed that the two sides work closely together to promote each other’s cooperation with organisations and regions in which the other is a member such as the Arab League and ASEAN.
The two sides pledged to coordinate closely together and prepare for high meetings between the two sides, while bolstering connections among localities and businesses of the two countries, and enhancing the efficiency of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
They vowed to continue to strengthen close cooperation between the two countries' Foreign Ministries, contributing to further promoting the traditional friendship and multifaceted collaboration between Vietnam and Egypt.
On the occasion, Son invited Abdelatty to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time. The Egyptian official accepted the invitation and promised to arrange the visit as soon as possible./.