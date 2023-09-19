Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership substantive, effective: diplomat

One decade after their comprehensive partnership was set up (September 19, 2013-2023), Vietnam and Denmark have enjoyed extensive, substantive and effective cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi has told the Vietnam News Agency.



The two sides regularly maintain delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high-level visits and meetings, which not only shows respect for each other's roles, but also helps orient specific cooperation contents. Most recently, in the official visit to Vietnam by Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth last November, the two sides signed 14 memoranda of understanding on cooperation in the field of energy, particularly renewables.



They also support each other at regional and international multilateral forums such as the United Nations and its bodies, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the European Union (EU).



Two-way trade nearly doubled in the past decade from 480 million USD in 2013 to nearly 900 million USD last year. More and more Danish investors are paying attention to seeking cooperation opportunities and expanding business and production in Vietnam. As of December 2022, Denmark had run 155 investment projects worth 1.78 billion USD, ranking 22nd out of the 141 nations and territories pouring capital into the Southeast Asian country.



However, there remains an ample room to further develop the bilateral ties, Nghi said, adding that the two sides are working to upgrade their relationship to a new height to create a premise to promote cooperation in many new areas such as green transition, digital transformation, and renewable energy development, which all hold strategic significance for Vietnam's development as well as for the benefit of each country.



To soon upgrade the bilateral relations to a green strategic partnership level in the coming time, Ambassador Nghi proposed the two countries continue deepening and consolidating the bilateral political and diplomatic relations, maintaining delegation exchanges, boosting collaboration in economics, trade and investment, with focus on renewable energy, hi-tech agriculture, health, transportation, logistics, digital transformation and innovation.



Priority will be given to collaboration in fields related to green growth and sustainable development such as renewable energy development, specifically offshore wind power and the development of human resources and supporting industries in this field.



The embassy will exert every effort to serve as a bridge connecting the two countries’ people and businesses, thus contributing to each country’s development and the bilateral comprehensive and strategic relations, added Nghi./.