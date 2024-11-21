Making news
Vietnam demonstrates humanitarian commitment at UN bazaar
Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, told the Vietnam News Agency that with two national booths at the event, the Vietnamese mission not only promoted traditional dishes and handicrafts but also reinforced the country’s commitment to supporting global charitable activities.
The fair, attracting thousands of visitors, aimed at raising funds for projects to support underprivileged children across the globe, demonstrating the UN’s spirit of cooperation and multilateralism.
It featured culinary displays, souvenirs, and lottery opportunities, with all of the proceeds going to charity.
Over the years, UNWG has provided critical material and spiritual support for disadvantaged children, offering disaster relief, scholarships, and hopes./.