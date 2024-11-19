Vietnam Culture Day held in New Zealand

A performance at the Vietnam Culture Day 2024, recently held in Wellington capital city of New Zealand. (Photo: VNA)

An "Ao dai" (traditional long dress) show, evoking images of Vietnam’s past and present, was a highlight of the Vietnam Culture Day 2024, recently held in Wellington capital city of New Zealand.

Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Students' Associations in New Zealand and Wellington, the Vietnamese Association in Wellington, and the Vietnamese Embassy, this annual event formed part of broader efforts to promote Vietnamese culture and tourism in the Oceania nation.

The programme reflected the vibrancy and creativity of Vietnamese students. Performances, meticulously crafted, blended traditional and modern elements, including folk songs, dances, and musical pieces, vividly recreating Vietnam's cultural ambiance for international audiences.

Highlights included solo and duet vocal performances and traditional dances that brought familiar Vietnamese rhythms to life on stage. A unique addition this year was the debut of a dance troupe from the Vietnamese women’s community association in Wellington, newly established in early 2024.

The event offered Vietnamese expatriates in New Zealand a chance to introduce Vietnam’s rich traditions to local residents and international students in Wellington, and honour the country’s cultural heritage. This year also marked the 15th anniversary of the Vietnamese Students' Association in Wellington, a cornerstone of the Vietnamese student movement in New Zealand, which has significantly contributed to promoting the homeland's culture to the world./.