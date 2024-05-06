Vietnam cueist wins Scottish Open Pool 9-ball Championship 2024

Hoang made his story on May 5 as he came from behind to secure a 10-8 win over Oscas Dominguez from the US.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Hoang beat Ko Pin Yi, a player from Taiwan (China) with a close victory of 10-9. The Taiwanese player previously defeated Hoang on the opening day of the tournament.

Entering the final, Hoang continued to show impressive performance against Dominguez. The two players struggled in each game and Dominguez took the lead for most of the time.

There was a time when the score was up to 8-4 and the US cueist was only two games away from the victory. However, Hoang was very calm and made many accurate moves to equalise the score at 8-8.



The excitement helped him win the two deciding games, thereby taking the throne at the Scottish Open 2024 with a final score of 10-8.

This was Hoang’s first international title, and also the first international title of a Vietnamese pool player under the World Nineball Tour (WNT) system.



Hoang received a prize money of 10,000 GBP for his championship. The victory will also be a great motivation for the Vietnamese cueist to participate in the UK Open Pool Championship 2024, which is scheduled to take place from May 7-12 in the UK./.