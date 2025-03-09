Vietnam, Cuba promote pharmaceutical cooperation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long and Mayda Mauri Pérez, President of BioCubaFarma and representatives of the embassy and BioCubaFarma. Photo: VNA



Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long paid a working visit to Cuba’s BioCubaFarma Group on March 7 to boost pharmaceutical collaboration between the two nations.

During the woking session, Mayda Mauri Pérez, President of BioCubaFarma, showcased the group’s key pharmaceutical products, including Heberprot-P for diabetic foot ulcer treatment, Hebermin for tissue regeneration, the monoclonal antibody Nimotuzumab for cancer treatment, the VA-Mengoc-BC vaccine against meningitis caused by serogroup BC, and CIMAvax, a lung cancer vaccine.

Mauri Pérez expressed his hope for expanding partnerships with Vietnamese businesses in the research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products.

Long emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals to improve public health and meet Vietnam’s medical care needs.

Both sides discussed opportunities for collaboration in health care, an area where Cuba holds strong expertise and Vietnam has growing demand.

Founded in 2012, BioCubaFarma is Cuba’s national biotechnology and pharmaceutical group, responsible for about 50% of the country’s research activities. The group specialises in developing, producing, and commercialising high-tech products, including medicines, diagnostic systems, and medical equipment, aimed at enhancing public health and generating high-value exports.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, BioCubaFarma successfully developed five vaccines, including the widely used Soberana 02 and Abdala./.