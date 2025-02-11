Vietnam conducts citizen protection in shipwreck off Nicaragua

A port at Corn Islands, Nicanagua. (Photo: La Prensa)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba and Nicaragua said on February 10 that it has been taking citizen protection measures for three Vietnamese survivors of a boat sinking in Nicaragua according to guidelines from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The three Vietnamese citizens are Truong Thi My Khanh, 24 (female); and two men: Ho Long, 25, and Nguyen Van Duoc, 26.

They have been provided with medical care and food from the Nicaraguan authorities.

The Nicaraguan authorities have requested competent Vietnamese agencies to notify the victims' families and cooperate in repatriating the three Vietnamese citizens.

The Nicaraguan Navy said that a boat carrying 17 migrants of Indian, Iranian, Egyptian, and Vietnamese nationality departed from San Andres Island in Colombia on February 4 and sank off the coast near the Corn Islands, Nicanagua, at 7:00 am (local time) on February 5.

According to the initial report, five people died and four are still missing. Nicaraguan authorities have rescued eight individuals, including three Vietnamese citizens, and are continuing the search for the missing./.