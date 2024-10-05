Vietnam condemns attack on UAE ambassador’s residence in Sudan

Plumes of smoke rise during clashes Khartoum, Sudan (Photo: Reuters)

Vietnam condemns the attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Sudan, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said while answering a reporter's query on October 4.

Hang said the premises of diplomatic missions and private residences of diplomatic officials must be respected and protected in accordance with international law, including the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations./.