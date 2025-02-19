Making news
Vietnam claims second gold at Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup 2025
Vietnam secured its second gold medal at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup 2025 as Ha Minh Thanh, Pham Quang Huy, and Vu Tien Nam triumphed in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol team event.
Competing over two rounds on February 17-18, the trio delivered a strong performance, finishing with a total of 1,727 points to take gold.
Japan took a silver with 1,714 points, while Indonesia earned a bronze with 1,711 points.
Earlier, Vietnam won a gold in the mixed 10m air pistol event on February 12.
The Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup 2025 is taking place in Thailand from February 9-22, featuring over 280 top marksmen from 23 countries and territories.
Vietnam has sent an 18-member squad to the competition./.