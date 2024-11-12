Vietnam, Chile issue joint statement

At the signing ceremony of the joint statement (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Chile on November 11 issued a 14-point joint statement on President Luong Cuong’s official visit to the South American country from November 9-11 at the invitation of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font.

According to the document, both leaders held talks on the bilateral friendship as well as global and regional issues of mutual concern.

President Cuong also met with Senate President José Garcia Ruminot, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Karol Cariola, and Mayor of the Commune of Santiago Irací Hassler; delivered a policy speech at the University of Chile; and met with executives of prominent Chilean enterprises.

The leaders underlined the historic significance of the visit, the first by a Vietnamese President in 15 years, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the bilateral friendship. This year also marks the 55th anniversary of the historic meeting between Salvador Allende and President Ho Chi Minh in 1969 which paved the way for the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971.

President Cuong commended Chile’s recent accomplishments, while President Boric expressed admiration for Vietnam’s impressive socio-economic achievements over the nearly 40 years of renewal and global integration.

Both leaders agreed to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership established in 2007, and reiterated their commitment to promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific and globally.

They pledged to intensify high-level exchanges to guide the future of Vietnam-Chile relations, foster cooperation among legislative bodies, local authorities, academic institutions, and people-to-people exchanges.

Acknowledging the growth of economic and trade exchanges, they underscored the importance of the Vietnam-Chile Free Trade Agreement and committed to ongoing coordination to maximise the effectiveness of this deal and other key agreements.

The leaders committed to expanding bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest, including defense, security, agriculture, sustainable development, renewable energy, science, education, culture, and tourism. They acknowledged the necessity of opening their markets to each other’s agricultural and aquatic products, and expressed their interest in continuing to streamline procedures for market access for the goods.

They praised the Vietnamese Government’s recent establishment of the defence attaché office in Chile and Chile's opening of an agricultural attaché office in the Southeast Asian country.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting multilateralism and strengthening cooperation in multilateral mechanisms based on adherence to the UN Charter and international law, and on respect for national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Chile expressed its support for Vietnam's hosting of APEC 2027.

Besides, Chile underscored its desire to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Vietnam welcomed Chile's proposal and pledged to actively promote discussions among member states on this matter.

The leaders affirmed that the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNLOS 1982) serves as the legal framework governing all maritime and oceanic activities and highlighted its strategic importance as the legal basis for actions and cooperation at national, regional, and global levels. Additionally, they emphasised the significance of resolving maritime disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Charter and UNCLOS 1982.

They said they wish to effectively implement cooperation initiatives within the framework of the ASEAN-Chile Development Partnership for 2021-2026.

The leaders expressed their delight at the outcomes of the Vietnamese President’s visit, saying it will create crucial momentum for deepening the bilateral relations in the coming time.

On the occasion, President Cuong extended a formal invitation to President Boric to visit Vietnam at a mutually convenient time in 2025, and the invitation was accepted with pleasure./.