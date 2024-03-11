Vietnam chairs preparatory session seeking ICJ’s advice on obligations on climate change

The permanent delegations of Vietnam and Vanuatu to the United Nations (UN) on March 9 coordinated to organise an online preparatory meeting related to procedures for seeking the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s advisory opinion on obligations of states in respect of climate change.



Attending the event were law experts, scholars and international lawyers from more than 20 Asia-Pacific countries, representatives of delegations to the UN and relevant Vietnamese agencies.



Delegates focused discussion on many aspects related to climate change, some related case law and legal principles that the ICJ may apply in certain cases.



They exchanged views on contents and national practices that Asia-Pacific countries can provide to help the ICJ have more basis for consideration in the process of accepting the UN General Assembly’s request involved in the issue.



They also shared experiences and some notes in the process of developing national reports to submit to the ICJ within the framework of seeking the court’s advice.



Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said that in the context that the global climate system is gradually approaching dangerous thresholds, with ice melting faster, sea level rising, and extreme weather phenomena occurring frequently, countries need to act together rapidly and effectively to cope with climate change.



The successful promotion of Resolution A/RES/77/276 of the UN General Assembly on Request for an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligations of states in respect of climate change, and the active participation in the procedures for seeking the advisory opinion demonstrate commitments to respond to climate change of countries around the world, especially those most affected by this process like Vietnam.



Developing countries' active participation in the process is important, affecting their awareness of each country's legal responsibilities in responding to climate change, thus contributing to gradually shaping the legal framework on climate change in the coming time, Giang added.

The UN General Assembly recently adopted Resolution A/RES/77/276 by consensus, which was campaigned by a core group of 18 countries, including Vietnam and Vanuatu./.