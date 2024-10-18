Vietnam calls for sci-tech innovation to drive peace, sustainability

Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for External Relations Nguyen Manh Tien (L) at the event (Photo: VN A)

Vietnam has called on parliaments worldwide and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to harness the power of sci-tech and innovation in the pursuit of global peace and sustainable development.

A high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, led by Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for External Relations Nguyen Manh Tien, attended the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-149) and related meetings in Geneva from October 13-17.

In his speech at the plenary session, Tien highlighted Vietnam’s commitment to leveraging sci-tech and innovation for socio-economic development. He said the country has achieved remarkable strides in renewable energy, smart agriculture, and digital technology, attributing them to policies that support research, technology transfer, and innovative startups.

Sci-tech advancements should serve social progress, empower people, and foster inclusive human development, Tien said, adding that they should promote cooperation and never be used as tools against nations seeking peace, development, fairness, and justice

He underscored the importance of international cooperation in technology transfer and expertise sharing, ensuring that developing nations are not left behind.

Sci-tech developments must go hand in hand with respect to cultural values, human rights and biodiversity, the official said, advocating for policies that ensure all segments of society, particularly women, children, and vulnerable groups, benefit from sci-tech advancements. He also called for stronger public-private partnerships to enhance global responses to challenges such as climate change, natural disasters and pandemics.

Members of the Vietnamese delegation also engaged in various discussions at Standing Committees on Peace and International Security, Sustainable Development, Democracy and Human Rights, United Nations Affairs, the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, and the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP)./.