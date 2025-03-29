Vietnam, Brazil strengthen cooperation in combating non-traditional security threats

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang (right) and Chief-Minister of the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of Brazil General Marcos Antonio Amaro dos Santos (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang held talks with Chief-Minister of the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of Brazil General Marcos Antonio Amaro dos Santos in Hanoi on March 28.

Welcoming Amaro dos Santos, who accompanied Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his visit to Vietnam, Quang affirmed that the trip further strengthens the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations, and sets orientations for future development in line with strength and potential of each sides.

Quang said Vietnam and Brazil, both members of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), have actively participated in major international treaties on crime prevention and effectively contribute to the prevention and control of cross-border crime, maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Highlighting the significance of the agreement on the exchange and protection of confidential information, which was signed earlier in the day with the witness of Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Quang stressed that it is not just a political gesture but a legal framework that lays the foundation for concrete cooperation in the future. It will enable both nations to share strategic information and coordinate efforts in fighting transnational crime, terrorism, and other non-traditional security threats.

To further enhance bilateral cooperation, the Minister proposed increasing the exchange of delegations at various levels to increase mutual understanding and explore new areas of collaboration in security and safety.

He underscored the need for both sides to ensure the absolute security and safety of each country's high-level delegations during their visits to each other. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of using security channels as an efficient mechanism for conveying critical national issues to senior leaders, ensuring the strategic interests of both nations.

Quang suggested promoting study and develop bilateral agreements to address non-traditional security threats, including high-tech crime and terrorism, while sharing information and experiences on measures to protect political and economic security, as well as national institution of each country.

The Vietnamese minister stressed the urgency of joint efforts to counter large-scale cyberattacks, which could threaten national security and critical information systems. He urged both sides to collaborate in research and development of information security technology development to strengthen cyberspace protection capacity.

Additionally, he underlined the importance of training programnes to enhance the professional skills and foreign language proficiency of law enforcement forces.

For his part, Amaro dos Santos emphasised that in the context of growing global and regional security complexities, both sides need to strengthen close cooperation to address both traditional and non-traditional security threats.

There remain big room for bilateral cooperation in security and law enforcement areas, he proposed further expanding specialised cooperation activities, contributing to ensuring national security and social order in each country while maintaining peace and stability in their respective regions and the world./.