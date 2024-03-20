Vietnam, Belgium promote cooperation on physical training, sports

An overview of the working session (Photo courtesy of General Department of Sports and Physical Training)

Dang Ha Viet, Director of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training (GDSPT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, on March 19 held a working session with Alain Goudsmet, Chairman of Mentally Fit Global of Belgium to discuss cooperation in the field of physical training and sports.



Earlier, Belgium expressed the wish to work with the GDSPT in implementing a project on building a mental training network in Vietnamese sports, aiming to further promote collaboration between the two countries in this field on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties (March 22, 1973 - March 22, 2023).



Goudsmet said that after meeting with coaches and members of some football and basketball teams to understand the operations of sports teams in Vietnam, he noticed that most Vietnamese teams do not have a mental coach, although they know that it is extremely important. He added that the achievements of the Belgian football team is attributable to the great contribution of mental coaches.



According to Viet, the GDSPT and specialised agencies are very interested in mental training, elaborating that that Vietnamese sports is aiming to build a contingent of mental coaches.



He acknowledged the importance of the project and assigned related sections in the general department to coordinate with the Mentally Fit Global to set forth a specific roadmap on the implementation the project.

The first phase of the project is expected to be launched in May this year./.