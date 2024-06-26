Vietnam becomes attractive destination for international celebrities

International celebrities at the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

There are an increasing number of entertainment events, fashion shows, and international beauty pageants organised in Vietnam and broadcasted on global social media platforms, attracting attention from both domestic and international audiences.

Over the past weekend, representatives of the Miss World Organisation arrived in Ho Chi Minh City to participate in various entertainment activities.

At the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest on June 23 evening, Miss World 2019 Toni Ann Singh surprised and delighted the audience when she appeared in an 'Ao dai' (traditional Vietnamese dress) adorned with a conical hat.

The 28-year-old Miss World from Jamaica expressed her deep emotion and pride in performing a song about Vietnam, as she has long held affection for the country and its people.

Similarly, the glamorous appearances and numerous activities of Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková in Vietnam, showcasing Vietnamese designers’ outfits and makeup styles, have garnered positive interactions across international media platforms, contributing to promoting the images of HCM City in particular and Vietnam in general, especially unique culture, tourism, cuisine, and fashion industry, to international friends.

In the past two years, a slew of world-renowned artists have continuously flocked to Vietnam, participating in high-profile shows that captivate not only Vietnamese audiences but also international spectators and tourists from neighboring countries. This trend underscores Vietnam's growing appeal as a favoured destination for international celebrities.

The cultural events currently taking place in Vietnam and those scheduled ahead have helped effectively promote Vietnam's images, contributing to not only the economy and tourism but also improving the position of Vietnam's showbiz industry./.