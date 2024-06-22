Vietnam backs UNSC’s role in addressing global cyber security challenges

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the UNSC debate on threats on cyberspace

Vietnam has urged the UN Security Council, with its function of maintaining international peace and security, to pay more attention and resources to the settlement of cyberspace-related challenges and cyber security-related aspects in preventing conflicts, preventing and controlling terrorism, and protecting essential infrastructure.

Addressing the high-level debate on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Addressing Evolving Threats in Cyberspace” held by the UN Security Council on June 20 in New York, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that threats in cyberspace are increasing in both scale and complexity, posing risks of escalating geo-political tensions and directly threatening all countries, with developing countries the most vulnerable due to their limited cyberspace security capacity.

To address those threats, multi-dimensional approaches and uniform solutions are needed, the ambassador said, stressing that the UN plays the key role in strengthening and perfecting international frameworks via such initiatives as the Global Digital Compact and the Convention on Cyber Crime. At the same time, cooperation should be enhanced to raise cyber defence capacity and narrow the gap in information technology among nations.

The Vietnamese representative said that with the adoption of the Law on Cyber Security in 2018, Vietnam is taking a comprehensive approach to dealing with cyber security threats.

Vietnam backs and actively participates in international cooperation in this regard on the basis of respect for national independence and sovereignty, no interference into internal affairs and sharing of responsibilities in promoting responsible behaviours on the cyberspace, Giang said.

Under the chair of Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae-yul, participants expressed deep concern about the global cybersecurity and proposed solutions, including shoring up multilateral cooperation, consolidating the international legal framework and further enhancing the role of the UN Security in this regard./.