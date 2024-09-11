Vietnam backs efforts to improve peacekeeping operations’ effectiveness, adaptability

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the debate on September 10. (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam supports every effort in helping United Nations peacekeeping operations become more effective and adaptive, said Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.



He made the remark while addressing a UN Security Council open debate themed “Strengthening UN Peacekeeping: Reflections for the Future” in New York on September 10.



Addressing the event, Giang affirmed that amid the current complicated geopolitical context, peacekeeping remains an important tool of the UN to maintain international peace and security.



Vietnam supports every effort in helping United Nations peacekeeping operations become more effective and adaptive, with clear and feasible tasks assigned and sufficient resources provided, he said, noting this process requires close coordination among the UN Security Council, host countries, and nations that send peacekeepers, as well as between the UN and relating regional organisations.



He emphasised the necessity to take effective measures for preventing hostilities against peacekeeping forces and facilities, including enhancing interactions and building trust with local administrations and communities.



In addition, UN missions should also further improve their medical capacity to better protect peacekeepers’ physical and mental health, the ambassador said.



Underlining Vietnam’s advocacy of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, he called for more favourable conditions for women to engage in and contribute to peacekeeping operations, along with for the prevention of all forms of violence as well as security and safety threats coming from gender bias and inequality.



Over the last 10 years, Vietnam has sent more than 800 military and police officers, in units and individuals, to peacekeeping operations.



Giang once again underlined the country’s strong support for and commitment to UN peacekeeping operations, including the readiness to deploy the first police unit.



At the debate, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and participants expressed gratitude to UN peacekeeping forces for their contributions and sacrifice. They affirmed the importance of peacekeeping operations in preventing conflicts from recurring and ensuring sustainable peace and security.



They also discussed measures to promote the efficiency of UN mission models, improving training quality, and guaranteeing security for peacekeepers, especially females./.