Vietnam attends WIPO’s Copyright Committee 44th session

Deputy head of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Department of Copyright Office of Vietnam Pham Thi Kim Oanh is attending the 44th session of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (SCCR/44) that opened in Geneva on November 6.

During a three-day session, participants at the SCCR/44 will discuss the draft treaty for the protection of broadcasting organisations, reports on limitations and exceptions for libraries and archives, report on limitations and exceptions for educational and research institutions and for persons with other disabilities.

Other matters for discussion include a proposal for Analysis of Copyright Related to the Digital Environment, a proposal from Senegal and Congo to include the Resale Right (droit de suite) in the Agenda of Future Work by the Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights of the World Intellectual Property Organisation, and a proposal on the Part of the Russian Federation With Regard to Strengthening the Protection of Theatre Directors’ Rights at the International Level./.

Within the framework of this session, delegations will organise side events./.