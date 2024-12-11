Making news
Vietnam attends Ikebana International Fair in Japan
Spouse of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Thai Thu Hong joined spouse of the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiko Ishiba and others in a Japanese Ikebana (flower arrangement) exhibition in Tokyo on December 10.
Within the framework of the event, the Vietnamese Embassy, in collaboration with embassies of some countries in Japan, hosted an Ikebana charity fair to raise funds for disadvantaged people in the country.
In her opening speech, Hong emphasised that the events serve as a special bridge promoting cultural connections, where Japanese people and those from other countries can feel the closeness, love, and sharing.
The Ikebana International Fair 2024 featured 31 traditional Japanese flower arrangement styles with diverse colours and unique artistic designs performed by local renowned artisans.
Artisan Shindo Kasei from Kyoto said that Ikebana is not just the art of flower arrangement but also has connections with various other traditional Japanese arts, such as tea ceremony, calligraphy, and Kabuki theatre.
The piece arranged by Shindo is titled “Tachiike Kotenba”, which combines purple chrysanthemums from Da Lat and yellow chrysanthemums of Japan. It symbolises the wish for the enduring and growing relationship between Vietnam and Japan in the future.
For his part, artisan Ichifu Meikyo introduced a hundred-year-old Ikebana school. His piece was inspired by the Christmas tree to welcome the approaching holiday season.
As the host of this year's fair, the Vietnamese Embassy introduced the beauty of the lotus – the national flower of Vietnam, handcrafted products, traditional costumes, and a water puppetry performance programme to international friends./.