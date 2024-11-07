Making news
Vietnam attends Euronaval 2024 in France
A Vietnamese delegation led by Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, is taking part in the 29th international naval defence exhibition Euronaval, held at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre in the suburbs of Paris on November 4-7.
The Vietnamese delegation visited areas displaying new equipment, technologies, and weapons of some major defence industry businesses of France such as Thales, Naval, and LaCroix.
Xuan also had meetings with Vice Admiral Vincent du Gardin, who is in charge of external affairs at the French Naval Command, and Brigadier General Caroline Salahun, Director for Asia-Pacific at the Directorate General of Armaments of the French Ministry of Armed Forces.
At the events, the two sides spoke highly of the results of the Vietnam - France defence ties, including naval cooperation.
The representatives of the French Naval Command and Ministry of Armed Forces said the outcomes of the Vietnamese delegation’s participation in Euronaval 2024 will help enhance defence cooperation between the two countries, including their navies.
The two sides agreed to step up naval exchanges, focusing on such areas as training, hydrography, the maintenance of French naval vessels’ visits to Vietnam, joint search and rescue exercises, maritime security, and some others of common interest.
Euronaval, created in 1968 for the French naval industry, has gradually opened up to European and then international manufacturers, becoming the global benchmark for naval defence.
The biennial event presents the answers to the major naval and maritime challenges of the 21st century.
For over 50 years, it has attracted increasing attention from naval leaders. In 2022, the show welcomed 150 French and international delegations./.