Making news
Vietnam, Argentina committed to closer ties
On the first day of his trip, Ngoc paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in the capital city of Buenos Aires.
At a political consultation, Vietnam and Argentina agreed to further enhance their comprehensive partnership, fast-track negotiations for additional agreements that will create a more favourable legal framework for bilateral multifaceted cooperation, including a double taxation avoidance agreement and an investment protection one.
Both sides recognised the complementary nature of their economies and agreed to intensify collaboration in agriculture, trade, aviation, tourism, investment, clean energy, and essential minerals in the near future.
Building on their historically strong political ties, they committed to advancing national defence-security cooperation and strengthening relationships with regional organisations of which they are members, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR).
Ngoc suggested Argentina continue offering additional Spanish language scholarships to Vietnamese young diplomats, as well as further increase bilateral cooperation in sport, culture, and people-to-people exchange.
Vietnam supports and stays ready to contribute to further bolstering ties between Argentina, MERCOSUR, and ASEAN.
Martinez affirmed that during Argentina's upcoming presidency of MECOSUR, the country will prioritise negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between MECOSUR and Vietnam.
On global and regional issues of shared concern, both sides expressed the need for continued close cooperation at multilateral forums, supporting each other’s bid for key positions in the United Nations (UN). They also agreed on the importance of maintaining peace, stability, freedom, security, and safety of overflight and navigation in the East Sea, and settling disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
On the occasion, Ngoc also met with Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Diana Mondino, Acting President of the Senate Bartolome Esteban Abdala, President of the Argentina-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group Santiago Pauli, and President of the Vietnam-Argentina Cultural Institute Poldi Sosa, during which he stressed that Vietnam considers Argentina as one of its foremost partners in the Latin America. He also suggested continuing with the exchange of high-level delegations in the coming time.
About Ngọc's proposals, Minister Mondino and other officials affirmed their commitment to working closely with Vietnam to advance these initiatives./.