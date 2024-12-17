Vietnam among top 3 destinations appealing to Australians

Tram Tau hot spring in the northwestern province of Yen Bai (Photo: VNA)

Australians are continuing to travel in record numbers with the latest data revealing Vietnam as one of the three top-growth destinations, according to the Singapore-based asianaviation.com on December 16.

Citing the Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA)’s December Travel Trends report, the site cited the most recent data as showing that in October alone, 1.66 million Australians departed for international destinations, a 12.1% increase against the same month last year.

Japan recorded an astounding 73.8% year-on-year growth (567,330 Australians travelling as of late October compared to the same period the previous year). Vietnam was up 35.4% (423,630), and Indonesia was up 26% (1,644,010).

ATIA Director of Membership and Industry Affairs Richard Taylor said destinations like Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia are seeing unprecedented growth. These figures highlight the evolving preferences of Australian travellers. Leisure travel is driving this surge, with 63.6% of Australians travelling for holidays./.