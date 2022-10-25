Making news
Vietnam Airlines to provide online check-in service at Buon Ma Thuot Airport
The service aims to improve convenience for passengers, the national flag carrier said.
With this latest move, the number of airports with its online check-in service available will increase to 20, among the 22 domestic airports and 30 international ones the airline is operating at. Vietnam Airlines is also working to provide this service at all the airports it flies from.
Passengers can handle check-in procedures online via www.vietnamairlines.com or the mobile app of Vietnam Airlines between 24 hours and one hour prior to their flight departure. After that, they will receive an online boarding pass to show at security.
Vietnam Airlines noted the online check-in service is part of its efforts to become a digital airline.
Among Vietnamese airports, the service are now available at Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Van Don, Cat Bi, Vinh, Chu Lai, Con Dao, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Dien Bien, Can Tho, Tho Xuan, Pleiku, Phu Cat, Phu Bai, Dong Hoi and Tuy Hoa./.