Vietjet launches two new routes linking Phu Quoc with Taiwan

Passengers on Vietjet flight to Phu Quoc. (Photo: VNA)





The Phu Quoc – Taichung route serves passengers, with three return flights per week on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while the Phu Quoc – Kaohsiung route with four return flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

On this occasion, Vietjet offers customers a big promotion programnme with international flight tickets from only 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) every Friday from now until December 31, 2024 when booking tickets on the airline’s website or Vietjet Air apps.

Phu Quoc island is famous for its stunning long beaches such as Sao Beach and Rach Vem, in addition to well-known attractions such as Hon Thom Nature Park, Kiss Bridge Phu Quoc, and Ham Ninh fishing village.

Meanwhile, Taichung is well-known for its ancient architecture, poetic scenery with Sun Moon Lake, Rainbow Village, and Fengchia night market. Kaohsiung City is an attractive natural, cultural and historical destination with many famous landmarks such as Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum, and National Science and Technology Museum./.