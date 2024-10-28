Making news
Vietjet launches Nha Trang - Daegu air route
Vietjet Air has launched an air route connecting the coastal city of Nha Trang in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa and Daegu city in the Republic of Korea (RoK) with seven return flights per week.
A representative of the carrier said that the launch of the Nha Trang-Daegu route is an important milestone in its journey to expand its flight network to the RoK.
Since its first flight connecting Vietnam and the RoK in 2014, Vietjet has carried nearly 11 million passengers on 12 routes between the two countries, including those connect major Vietnamese cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Da Lat with leading cities in the RoK like Seoul, Busan and Daegu, making it easier for passengers to travel between the two nations.
To welcome passengers on the new route, Vietjet is offering attractive promotion programmes on its website or mobile app.
In September, Vietnam served 12.7 million foreign visitors, including 3.3 million from the RoK, making the East Asian country the largest international tourism market of Vietnam.
According to Vietjet, Daegu is one of the largest cities in the RoK, an interesting destination with a harmonious combination of modernity and traditional culture. It attracts tourists with famous festivals such as the cherry blossom festival, shopping districts, and many cultural relics like Donghwasa Temple and Daegu Yangnyeongsi Museum.
Meanwhile, Nha Trang is known as the pearl in the East Sea of Vietnam, famous for its long coastline, many resorts, and mild climate all year round. This is a destination for those who love to relax by the sea./.