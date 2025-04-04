US tariff misaligned with bilateral cooperation: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Vietnam regrets the US’ decision to impose a reciprocal tariff of 46% on Vietnamese exports to its market, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on April 4.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hang was speaking in response to reporters’ question regarding Vietnam’s reaction to the Trump administration’s announcement of the reciprocal tariff on imports from Vietnam.

“We believe that the decision is not in line with the reality of mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation between the two countries,” stated the spokesperson. It fails to reflect the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, stability, cooperation, and development; and if enforced, would negatively impact bilateral economic and trade relations as well as the interests of businesses and people in both countries.

According to Hang, Vietnam has actively engaged in discussions with the US in recent times to address concerns, promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and work towards fair, sustainable, and mutually beneficial trade.

“Vietnam will continue to coordinate and engage in discussions with the US in a constructive and cooperative spirit to find practical solutions that contribute to the stable and sustainable development of bilateral economic relations, ensuring the interests of businesses and people in both countries,” she said./.