US Secretary of State extends condolences to Vietnam over storm-caused losses
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has extended condolences to the people of Vietnam suffering the devastating consequences of Typhoon Yagi.
In a statement released on September 12 (local time), Blinken noted that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing humanitarian aid to support Vietnam’s efforts to respond to the aftermaths caused by the storm.
This aid will include multipurpose cash assistance, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance, as well as non-food items in support of the Government of Vietnam-led disaster assistance efforts across Vietnam.
With more heavy rain forecast in the coming days, USAID’s disaster experts will continue close coordination with local emergency authorities and partners on the ground, and the US will continue to work with partners, including through the Quad, to support the people of Vietnam at this difficult time, it said.
The US official also expressed his sympathy over the tragic loss of life and damage in other parts of the region, including China, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines. The US stands at the ready to provide assistance to those in need, said the statement.
As of 5pm on September 12, Typhoon Yagi and subsequent flooding had left 330 people dead or missing in the northern region of Vietnam./.