Uruguayan media spotlights Vietnam’s diverse, rich culture

Uruguay's Diario LaR highlighted Vietnam's impressive economic growth in recent decades (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's rich and diverse culture is vividly reflected in its cuisine, architecture, art, and music, blending tradition with modernity, commented Uruguay's Diario LaR in a recent article.

The article noted that Vietnam has undergone a remarkable social evolution throughout its history, shaped by significant cultural changes. It has been influenced by globalisation, the colonial era, and the years of war, all of which have contributed to the country’s cultural diversity.

It also highlighted Vietnam's impressive economic growth in recent decades, which has played a key role in the nation’s rapid urbanisation. Both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have seen explosive population growth, driven by migration from rural areas to cities in search of better job and education opportunities.

The article pointed out that education has been a decisive factor of Vietnam's social transformation. The Vietnamese Government has invested heavily in expanding public education and improving access to higher education, helping to develop a skilled workforce, boost social advancement, and empower women. In recent decades, Vietnam has made significant strides in advancing gender equality. Women now play a more prominent role in society, actively contributing to the workforce as well as to the political and cultural life.

While many traditional customs and practices are still preserved, Vietnam has also absorbed other cultures, creating a unique fusion. Globalisation has had a profound impact on the country, bringing new technologies, fashion trends, and lifestyles. Young people in Vietnam are embracing global cultural elements while still maintaining a strong connection to their roots, it said.

The social and cultural developments in Vietnam demonstrate the resilience and creativity of its people, a fact underscored by Diario LaR./.