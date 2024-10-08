Making news
UNESCO applauds Vietnam's "miraculous development"
Meeting Azoulay, Vietnam’s top leader acknowledged the organisation’s crucial role in sustaining global peace and security, and promoting sustainable development via fostering multilateral cooperation in education, culture, science, information, and communications.
He expressed his gratitude for UNESCO’s nearly five decades of collaboration with and support for the Southeast Asian nation, as well as his delight at the sound progress recorded in the two sides’ cooperative relations.
He thanked Azoulay for her official visit to the country in September 2022, when she attended the 35th-anniversary celebration of UNESCO’s 1987 resolution honouring late President Ho Chi Minh as a hero of national liberation and an eminent cultural figure of Vietnam. The Party and State leader also extended his thanks to UNESCO for its assistance concerning a dossier on preserving and promoting the values of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and several others involving Vietnam’s nominations for UNESCO recognition.
The Party General Secretary and President shared the country's remarkable achievements of historical significance during nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), affirming that in the new era - the era of Vietnam's rise, the country will continue its intensive and extensive integration to make more contributions to the maintenance of peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.
The leader emphasised that Vietnam, as a member of several important mechanisms within UNESCO, will continue to promote its role as an active and responsible member. He said he will authorise relevant Vietnamese ministries and agencies to engage in detailed discussions with UNESCO in order to make the cooperation between Vietnam and UNESCO more substantive and effective in the future. He also extended an invitation for the UNESCO Director-General to return to Vietnam for a future visit.
Audrey Azoulay expressed her great honour and joy at welcoming the top leader of Vietnam to the UNESCO headquarters for the first time while highlighting nearly 50 years of cooperation with the Southeast Asian country.
She emphasised that Vietnam is one of the most active members of UNESCO and applauded the strong commitments and positive contributions to the organisation.
Commending Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, Azoulay described its post-war miraculous development as a model for many other nations.
She also spoke highly of Vietnam's policy of being a friend with all countries and its efforts in preserving the traditional culture and national identity during the development process.
She highlighted Vietnam’s leading role in heritage preservation and promotion, and pledged to support the country in seeking the UNESCO recognition for its heritage, preserving its world heritage sustainably, and developing cultural industries.
The UNESCO Director-General also committed to enhancing cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation in education, science, information, and communications in the time ahead.
On this occasion, Lam and Azoulay visited a photo exhibition featuring Vietnam’s cultural heritage and UNESCO examples. The event was jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to UNESCO.
They posed for commemorative photos as SOVICO Group signed a cooperation agreement with UNESCO on supporting the organisation’s activities in Vietnam that aims to promote sustainable tourism and cultural creativity, and VinUniversity of Vietnam’s conglomerate Vingroup inked another with UNESCO on establishing the first UNESCO-sponsored research and training centre in Vietnam, which will be located at the university’s campus./.