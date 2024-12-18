Making news
UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Vietnam debuts in London
The UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Vietnam (Vietnam APPG) made its debut in London on December 16, expected to help strengthen the two countries’ comprehensive cooperation as they prepare to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership next year.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung expressed his delight that the friendship group is among the first of its kind formed just months after the European nation’s general election in July. It has attracted more than 30 members of the UK House of Commons and House of Lords, including Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Catherine West - a close friend of Vietnam.
The diplomat expressed his confidence that the Vietnam APPG, with many of its members serving at specialised committees in the UK Parliament, will play a crucial role in promoting the countries’ inter-parliamentary ties and strategic partnership across key sectors such as trade - investment, energy transition, science - technology, and education - training.
He said he is looking forward to regular meetings with the group to discuss measures for fostering bilateral relations. He also encouraged visits by its members to Vietnam to strengthen mutual understanding, people-to-people exchanges, and parliamentary cooperation.
MP Mark Hendrick, Chair of the Vietnam APPG, affirmed that the UK Labour Party’s government is committed to fostering good relations with Vietnam, and that the establishment of the group demonstrates the strong growth of the countries’ parliamentary collaboration.
He shared his aspiration to step up bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as trade, energy transition, carbon neutrality, people-to-people exchange, education, science - technology, business, and sports./.