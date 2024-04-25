Making news
UK supports ASEAN’s economic integration
Speaking at the event, UK Ambassador to ASEAN Sarah Tiffin said the UK has contributed over 19 million GBP (23.62 million USD) to support long-term improvement in business environment in seven ASEAN member countries. The programme is part of a series of initiatives aimed at promoting new dialogue partnership relations between the two sides.
She said this year marks the strengthening of the implementation of the UK's dialogue partnership, with a special focus on the establishment of the 25 million GBP ASEAN-UK economic integration programme.
It will be carried out over the next four years in all 10 ASEAN member states and Timor Leste, and aimed at poverty reduction in the region, particularly supporting economic empowerment for women and small businesses.
Delegates at the event discussed various issues, including the impact of the digital economy, trade barriers, access to financial resources, and empowering women to engage more in the economy./.