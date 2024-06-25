Making news
Two academic publications rank among top on international databases
Academic journals are ranked by various databases based on a quartile (Q) scale from 1-4, with Q1 being those with the highest citation scores.
The Journal of Asian Business and Economic Studies (JABES) is published by the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City.
It was ranked Q1 by Scopus (a database owned by Dutch publishing company Elsevier) in two categories: economics, econometrics and finance and business, management and accounting.
The Scopus Indexation uses CiteScore, which measures the yearly average number of citations to recent articles published in a journal.
Scopus rates journals in the 75-99% quartile as Q1.
Last year JABES’s CiteScore was 7.6, with a quartile of 95% for economics, econometrics and finance and 83% for business, management and accounting.
This year, as of June, it was 6.1 with 347 citations.
JABES, formerly the Phat Trien Kinh Te (Economic Development) Journal, was first published in 1990.
The first English edition was published in 1994 under the name Economic Development Review.
Its title was changed in 2021 to Journal of Economic Development and in 2018 to the current one.
In 2022 it became the first Vietnamese journal in social sciences, humanities, business or management to appear in Scopus.
Its English edition, JABES-E, has also been accepted by international indexes such as the Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), EconLit, EBSCO, Directory of Open Access Journals, and Google Scholar.
The number of articles sent to JABES increased from 130 in 2020 to 540 last year, and they came from countries such as New Zealand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Australia, and the US.
JABES’s articles are downloaded around 30,000 times per quarter, and they are cited and referred to mostly by publications in Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Britain, and Italy.
JSAMD was founded in 2016 and is a collaborative effort by Hanoi Vietnam National University and Elsevier.
It is rated Q1 in both materials science and nanotechnology, according to the 2023 Journal Citation Reports on the Web of Science (WoS) under Clarivate Analytics.
Clarivate’s quartile ranking is based on the impact factor, which is the ratio of a journal’s rank in its category and the total number of journals in it.
Any article with a ratio equal to or less than 25% is listed as Q1.
JSAMD ranks 90th out of 438 (20.4%) in materials science and 34th out of 140 (24.2%) in nanotechnology this year.
It was accepted by ESCI in 2017 and Scopus in 2018, and since 2019 has been the only Vietnamese journal to be listed in WoS’s Science Citation Index Expanded./.