TV show marks 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory
Those present at the places included Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai who is also head of the central steering committee for the celebration of major anniversaries and important historical events in 2023 - 2025.
Through TV videos and stories shared by history witnesses, the programme gave the audience a look back at unforgettable memories about the campaign seven decades ago.
On this occasion, PM Chinh and officials presented flowers and insignias to the former soldiers, pioneering youths, and frontline workers who used to engage in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.
The Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954 forced the French colonialists to sit down at the negotiation table to discuss and sign the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina in July 1954, putting an end to the prolonged French colonial rule and heralding a new stage for the revolution in Indochina. This was a great and extremely significant victory in the history of Vietnam.
Under the Geneva Accords, for the first time, the French Government and each state participating in the Geneva Conference pledged to respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Vietnam and absolutely not to intervene in the country’s internal affairs. The French troops must withdraw while North Vietnam was completely liberated, embarking on the building of socialism and becoming a large and firm rear for people in the South to push ahead with the struggle for national liberation and reunification./.